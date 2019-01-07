Photography club to hear about ‘Photographing the Weather’

By Gregg Heid

Special to The Preview

The Pagosa Springs Photography Club will hold its January meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 9, at the Community United Methodist Church, 434 Lewis St.

Join us for socializing at 6 p.m., followed by a club meeting at 6:30 p.m. Longtime photographers and those just starting out are welcome.

The Photography Club normally meets the second Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the fellowship room of the Methodist Church. However, this will be our last meeting of the calendar year. The normal schedule will resume in January.

Our January meeting will feature a presentation by John Farley titled “Photographing the Weather.” In his talk, Farley will discuss some things he has learned during more than 20 years in the field photographing interesting and unusual weather phenomena, and will share some of his favorite weather photographs.

He will cover such topics as learning about the weather, how to photograph potentially dangerous weather safely and good Internet sources for weather information and weather photography techniques. He will share some of his techniques for getting good weather photos and will specifically discuss several different techniques for lightning photography.

Farley is a digital photographer residing in Pagosa Springs. Since his retirement in 2006 after 30 years as a sociology professor, he has turned to photography as his primary activity. He considers the sky to be among the most interesting subjects for photography, because even in the same location, it is never the same twice.

Although Farley likes to shoot weather, landscape and wildlife/animal photos, his favorite shots are ones that combine two or all three of these elements in interesting ways. Farley’s photography has appeared in Weatherwise and Colorado Country Life magazines, in the photo book “A Year or So in the Life of New Mexico,” in several of Farley’s sociology books, and at art galleries and exhibits in Madrid and Farmington, N.M.; Alton and Edwardsville, Ill.; and in Pagosa Springs. His work has also been shown in the annual New Mexico Photographic Arts Show (on six occasions) and at the Photo Arts Santa Fe Photographers Market. Farley’s weather videos have appeared on the National Geographic Channel and on The Weather Channel.

Members are encouraged to bring their 10 best (or favorite) images from 2018, or 10 images illustrating lessons learned in photography to share with the group.

For more information, please contact our president, Andy Butler, at (512) 581-1470 or visit our website, pagosaspringsphotoclub.org.

