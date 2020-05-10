Photography Club to hear about ‘Expedition to Antarctica’

By Gregg Heid

Special to The PREVIEW

The May program of the Pagosa Springs Photography Club will be held on Wednesday, May 13, at 6:15 p.m. This will be a virtual meeting, live online using Zoom video conferencing, which you may participate in from the comfort and safety of your own home.

Our speaker will be Frank Comisar, whose topic is “Expedition to Antarctica.” Comisar will show photos and videos of the wildlife and amazing scenery of Antarctica, taken on a recent cruise to the ice continent. He will also explain the logistics and daily routines of his trip, and considerations involved in planning for a cruise to Antarctica.

Comisar is the founder of Scenic Aperture Gallery in Durango, and is a well-known wildlife and nature photographer. Comisar travels throughout North America making beautiful photographs for his Durango gallery and leading photography workshops.

Influenced by a previous career in architecture, Comisar’s images are well-known for artistically depicting our three-dimensional world in a two-dimensional medium. Comisar learned early in his architecture career that “… the creative process is not a destination but a journey. It is a journey that includes research, planning, timing, technical skills, creative judgment and a bit of good luck.” His success as a photographer is founded on these principles.

Photography Club members will receive a club email containing a Zoom weblink to participate in Comisar’s presentation. Others who are interested in taking part may contact club president Andy Butler for information at abutler@mac.com.

The Pagosa Springs Photography Club promotes educational, social and fun interactions between any and all who enjoy making and viewing great photography. The club sponsors educational programs and outings to help photographers hone their skills. Nonmembers are invited to attend a meeting to learn more about the club. For membership information, visit our website at https://pagosaspringsphotoclub.org/about/.

