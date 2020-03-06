Photography Club to hear about ‘Black and White Photography in the Digital Age’

By Gregg Heid

Special to The PREVIEW

The March 11 meeting of the Pagosa Springs Photography Club will be held at 6 p.m. at the Community United Methodist Church, 434 Lewis St. Our speaker this month will be Photography Club member Dave Anderson, who will give a presentation on “Black and White Photography in the Digital Age.”

Black and white photography can be useful for emphasizing textures, shapes and contrasts in images, for creating more abstract views of a scene, creating dramatic sky or sky-sun combinations in images, and for architectural and fine art photography. The presentation will discuss different methods of creating black and white photographs, and the use of digital filters and presets to produce black and white images in Photoshop and Lightroom post-processing software, with examples comparing color and black and white versions of the same image.

Anderson has a Ph.D. in chemistry and worked before retirement as a research scientist on malaria, multidrug-resistant bacteria, disease biomarker discovery, drug target identification and other areas. His photographic interests include landscape and nature photography and occasionally urban and abstract photography.

The Pagosa Springs Photography Club promotes educational, social and fun interactions between all who enjoy making and viewing great photography. The club sponsors educational programs and outings to help photographers hone their skills. Membership is just $25 per calendar year for individuals and $35 for families. Nonmembers are invited to attend a meeting to learn more about the club. For membership information, visit our website at https://pagosaspringsphotoclub.org/about/.

Join us for socializing at 6 p.m., followed by a brief business meeting and presentation at 6:30 p.m. Club members are encouraged to bring up to 10 photos on a thumb drive to share with the group after the presentation, if time permits.

