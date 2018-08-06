Photography Club presentation: ‘Leading the Eye through Composition and Color’

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
By Gregg Heid
Special to The PREVIEW
The Pagosa Springs Photography Club will hold its August meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 8, at the Community United Methodist Church, 434 Lewis St.
Join us for socializing at 6 p.m., followed by a brief business meeting at 6:30 p.m. Longtime photographers and those just starting out are welcome.
The Photography Club normally meets the second Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the fellowship room of the Methodist Church.
Like many who move to Pagosa, Janet Ford finds inspiration for her artwork from nature. Beginning originally in photography, she enjoys exploring various mediums including pastels, oils and wood stains. References for her artwork are from photographs she has taken while hiking or observing local wildlife.
Ford is a member of the Pagosa Springs Arts Council and has her work displayed in multiple locations in town.
Her presentation, “Leading the Eye through Composition and Color,” will explore the principles of composition in art and design, useful for artists of all mediums, be it photography or painting.
Photography Club members may bring up to 10 images on a flash drive to share and discuss with the group.
Photography enthusiasts at all levels of ability are invited to attend club meetings at no charge for the first meeting. If interested, you are invited to join for annual dues of $25 for individuals or $35 for a family membership
If you have questions or concerns, please contact our president, Andy Butler, at (512) 581-1470 or visit our website at pagosaspringsphotoclub.org.
Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Clubs, Lifestyle, Photography, Top Stories, Updates