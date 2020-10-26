Photography Club announces annual awards

By Gregg Heid

Pagosa Springs Photography Club

The Pagosa Springs Photography Club held its annual Digital Photography Awards presentation on Oct. 14, by video conference. Winners of the third annual Pagosa Springs Digital Photography Competition were announced during the presentation.

The contest received entries from 21 Photography Club members in four categories: Landscape, People, Creative and Nature. In total, 112 photos were entered. The images in each category were judged by two professional photographers on the basis of composition, impact and technical quality. In addition, this year the images were also voted on by club members to determine “People’s Choice” images.

In the Nature category, winners were Chris Roebuck for his photo “Cougar.” Dave Anderson received second place for “Migration,” and Andy Butler’s photo “Sphinx Moth” was third. People’s Choice awards for the Nature category were Anderson, first for “Migration”; Darryl Saffer, second for “Colorado Columbine”; and third to Linda Pampinella for “the Stalker.”

The winning image in the People category was Fred Guthrie’s “Working Cowboy.” Guthrie also received second place for “Native Portrait.” Third place was awarded to Lorie Butts for “Gym Brat.” Guthrie’s two images tied for first in the People’s Choice voting, as well. The third place People’s Choice image was Dean Dussell’s “Masai #1.”

Among the images in the Creative category, the judges’ selections were “Medusa on the Ridge” by Butler, in first place; “Stonehead” by Guthrie, second place; and “Spring” by Dussell in third. This category’s People’s Choice awards went to Bill Milner, first for “Crater Lake”; Guthrie, second place for “Stonehead”; and Anderson, third place for “Cold Dinner.”

In the Landscape category, the No. 1 image was Doug Coombs’ “Horseshoe Bend.” Second place went to Guthrie for “Escape from Alcatraz” and third place was “Tombstone Sunset” by Lorie Butts. The top People’s Choice vote also went to “Horseshoe Bend,” with Anderson in second place for “Photographing the Milky Way.” The People’s Choice voting resulted in a three-way tie for third place, between Dave Minkel for “Fire River,” Dussell for “Thermal Pools” and Butler for “Sunset at Morel Hoodoos.”

All of the winning photographs may be viewed on the Photography Club’s website at https://pagosaspringsphotoclub.org/news/.

The Photography Club promotes educational, social and fun interactions between any and all who enjoy making and viewing great photography. The club sponsors educational programs and outings to help photographers hone their skills. Nonmembers are invited to attend a meeting to learn more about the club.