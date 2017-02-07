Photo Club to look at highlights of a trip down the Blue Danube

- News
By Gregg Heid
Special to The PREVIEW
The Pagosa Springs Photography Club will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the Community United Methodist Church, 434 Lewis St.
Join us for socializing at 6 p.m., followed by a brief business meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Our speaker for the evening will be Bob Green. He will share photos of his trip down the Blue Danube River from Prague to Budapest. The presentation will not be a comprehensive record of the trip, but will only hit the photographic highlights.
The challenges of travel photography and production of the best quality images will be discussed. Questions about techniques and equipment will be answered along the way. All members will want to attend the meeting to discover “why we were left high and dry in Eastern Europe.”
Everyone is invited to bring 10-15 pictures on a flash drive of their winter activities. Long time photographers and those just starting out are welcome.
