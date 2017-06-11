Photo club to hear about preparing photos for presentation

- News
By Susanne Rusell
Special to The PREVIEW
The Pagosa Springs Photography Club will meet on Wednesday, June 14, at the Community Methodist Church, 434 Lewis St.
Join us for socializing at 6 p.m., followed by a brief business meeting at 6:30 p.m. The speaker for the evening will be our club treasurer, Susanne Russell, who has been a professional picture framer for over 40 years.
Our topic for the meeting centers on how to prepare your photograph for presentation. We will discuss considerations, options and recommendations for sizing, printing and framing. Both beginners and enthusiast photographers should find the information helpful.
Photography Club members are invited to bring 10-12 pictures to share on a flash drive, with one or two for critiquing. Long time photographers and those just starting out are welcome.
If you have questions or concerns, please contact our president, Andy Butler, at (512) 581-1470.
