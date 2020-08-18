Phillips, Schultz receive professional designations in local government management and planning

Town of Pagosa Springs

Two town employees were recently notified that they have received professional certifications through two separate organizations.

Andrea Phillips, town manager of Pagosa Springs, recently received the Credentialed Manager designation from ICMA, the International City/County Management Association. Phillips is one of more than 1,300 local government management professionals currently credentialed through the ICMA Voluntary Credentialing Program and one of 50 in Colorado.

Cindy Schultz, senior planner for the Town of Pagosa Springs Planning Department, is now certified through the American Institute of Certified Planners through the American Planning Association (APA). This designation is a professional stamp of approval for planners and ensures a commitment to ethics.

“This is a big deal for both of us. The town places a premium on continuous learning and these certifications help in upholding professional standards,” said Phillips. “Cindy and I worked hard to achieve these personal and professional goals, and we believe this demonstrates our commitment to public service and to the Town of Pagosa Springs.”

ICMA’s mission is to advance professional local government through leadership, management, innovation and ethics, and by increasing the proficiency of appointed chief administrative officers, assistant administrators and other employees who serve local governments and regional entities around the world. The organization’s 13,000 members in 27 countries also include educators, students and other local government employees.

To receive the ICMA credential, a member must have significant experience as a senior management executive in local government; have earned a degree, preferably in public administration or a related field; and demonstrated a commitment to high standards of integrity and to lifelong learning and professional development.

Phillips is qualified by master’s degrees in public policy and management and city and regional planning and 17 years of service in the public sector, including seven years in professional local government executive experience. Prior to her appointment in August of 2017 as town manager of Pagosa Springs, she served as town administrator in Mancos, Colo.

APA’s mission is “Creating Great Communities for All.” The organization seeks to advance planning through leadership in education, research, advocacy and ethical practice. To become a certified AICP planner, a combination of education and experience in the planning field is required, along with successful passage of a comprehensive exam.

Schultz holds a bachelor’s degree in environmental design and is working on her master’s thesis on affordable housing. She has 11 years of experience in planning. Prior to her work with the town, which began in 2017, she was the planning manager for Archuleta County and program manager at San Juan Basin Public Health.