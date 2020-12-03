Phillip R. Martinez

Feb. 13, 1975-Oct. 2

Phillip is survived by his parents, Phillip and Dolores Martinez; brother Brian Martinez and family; and his loving sons, Chandler, Simon and Parker.

Phillip was born in Denver, Colo.

Phillip loved his sons more than anything in the world. He graduated in 1993 from Northglenn High School and, in 2006, he got his associates degree from Bel Rea Institute in Denver, Colo. His degree was vet technician.

Phillip moved to Pagosa 13 years ago, being that his parents were from here. He worked at Wolf Creek Ski Area every season as ski lift operator, and enjoyed his job and friends.

There wasn’t much our son couldn’t do. He worked for Wyndham Resort for a couple of years and thereafter pretty much was self-employed. Phillip loved life. When he walked in a room, you knew he was there. Our lives will never be the same without our son.

The last five months of our son’s life, he was given a dog he named Captain. Captain gave Phillip so much joy; he never went anywhere without him. Everyone that knew Phil knew his dog.

Phillip was buried at Hilltop Cemetery.

We would like to thank our family and friends for being there for us. Your support and love was an abundance. We will never be able to thank you enough.

Our son left us to be with our Savior and will be missed the rest of our lives and loved the rest of our lives.