PFPD’s Marvin Johnson promoted

By Pagosa Fire

Protection District

Special to The SUN

The Pagosa Fire Protection District (PFPD) announces the recent promotion of Marvin Johnson from lieutenant to captain.

Johnson began his volunteer firefighting career with PFPD in March 2009. His primary response zone is from Station 7 in the Chromo area.

Johnson is a vital member of PFPD, participating on emergency calls, training and instruction, station care and apparatus maintenance.

Fire Chief Randy Larson said, “Capt. Johnson has been a dedicated member of the PFPD since 2009. His dedication and service has been exemplary. His promotion is well deserved, and I am sure that Capt. Johnson will continue to serve the PFPD and the Chromo area with pride and dedication. I want to personally thank him for his service.”

Follow these topics: Fire District, News, Top Stories