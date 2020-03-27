PFPD modifies activity due to COVID-19

By Pagosa Fire

Protection District

Special to The SUN

During the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) restrictions, Pagosa Fire Protection District (PFPD) has modified department activity to provide our first responders a safe working environment and our community with a quick response during emergencies.

Emergency response activities are fully functional. Paid and volunteer staff are responding to all calls for assistance as normal.

The administration office is currently closed to walk-in traffic. Please visit our website at pagosafire.org for updated information and burn permit instructions. Dial 911 for emergencies.

Updates to PFPD administrative closures, community relief responses and links to current health information can be found on the PFPD website and Facebook page.

