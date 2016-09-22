Perry Davis Harper returning to town for house concert

By Laura Moore

Special to The PREVIEW

Perry Davis Harper is returning to Pagosa Springs for a one-night-only house concert to help raise funding for the construction of Thingamajig Theatre’s new actor housing.

Harper is well known for his opera training and performance. Having sang with some if the finest performers from New York and throughout Europe, Harper’s rising tenor voice has been sought after by some of the finest opera companies.

What you might not know is that Harper is also a jazz singer. And a drummer. And a certified “fight trainer” specializing in the bull-whip (ever seen a rose snapped from the clenched teeth of an assistant?). There’s a whole lot more to Harper than meets the eye.

These are just a few of the surprises you’ll experience at the house concert, an evening with a dash of opera, jazz, Broadway, standards, mixed in with a cornucopia of “hidden” talents that make Harper one of the most entertaining artists in the country.

Thingamajig Theatre is a 501(c)3 that brings in over 70 professional artists from around the country each year to participate and create in the theater’s year-round productions. Each of these artists need housing for the length of their stay, which ranges from one day to a couple of years. The theater has scrambled to find generous host families, donated hotel rooms and the difficult, expensive and elusive case of mid-term rentals.

Thingamajig has decided that the best option for the future of the theater is to sink its roots deep into Pagosa soil and construct a unique house that will host 24 artists at a time, thereby committing the theater to make a long-term investment into bringing professional theater to Pagosa Springs. It is an exciting time for Thingamajig Theatre and we need your help to bring this vision to reality.

Harper’s house concert will take place on Oct. 2 at 6 p.m. The concert will be at the stunning home of Connie Papple, a generous donor who hosted a number of our performers for over a year at her home. Food and beverages will be served in the incredible home and the small number of guests will enjoy the incredible vocals of Harper filling the spacious home and lighting up their hearts.

This concert is the first in a series of three house concerts put on by Thingamajig Theatre in the efforts to raise funding for the new house. The second will take place in December with the return of Jamie Finkenthal (Lady of the Lake, Fantine) James Scott (Sebastian) and Boni McIntyre (Mrs. Potts) in the home of Bob and Robin Brobst — another couple generous enough to have hosted actors and artist almost year round for nearly three years. The final concert will take place in May with one of our new stars of the 2017 summer season in the newly completed actor house.

Plans for the actor house will be present for viewing at both the October and December concerts.

Tickets for the concerts are extremely limited. They are $100 each and the October concert can be purchased immediately by going online to www.pagosacenter.org or by calling 731-7469. The box office messages are checked daily in September.

If you wish to make a capital contribution to the Thingamajig Theatre Artist Housing Fund, checks can be mailed to Thingamajig Theatre Company, 2313 Eagle Drive, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 or you can visit www.pagosacenter.org to make a donation via credit card.

Please call Laura Moore at 507-0408 with any questions about the naming rights available for purchase for the rooms in the actor house and the fun and fantastic perks that goes along with having your name permanently above the rooms in the Thingamajig actor house.

Here’s to the next 50 years of Thingamajig Theatre Company.

