Pee-wee soccer registration underway for ages 3-4

By Darren Lewis

SUN Columnist

The Recreation Department is excited to offer pee wee soccer for ages 3-4.

Registration is currently being accepted at the recreation office through Sept. 30. Spots are limited, so early registration is recommended at the Ross Aragon Community Center.

The season will be held in the month of October on Tuesday and Thursday evenings starting Oct. 13. The cost is $25 per participant which will include a uniform jersey.

Please feel free to contact the recreation office with any questions, 264-4151, ext. 232.