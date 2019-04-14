Peart honored with Good Citizens Award

By Linda Hobbs

Special to The SUN

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Sarah Platt Decker chapter presented Pagosa Springs High School student Madison Peart with the Good Citizens Award on April 8.

Regent Nancy Carter, along with local members of the Sarah Platt Decker Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), proudly presented Peart with a DAR Good Citizen Award 2018-2019 for Archuleta and La Plata counties.

High school faculty members nominate up to three senior-class students. The nominees must demonstrate the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in school and community activities; write a timed and proctored essay; and submit letters of recommendation.

Members of the DAR reviewed each nominee and selected Peart as this year’s local Good Citizen. She was presented with a certificate, pin, book and monetary award. This highly recognized award should be part of her permanent resume for she has demonstrated well the qualities of good citizenship.

The DAR is open to membership of any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion or ethnic background who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution.

