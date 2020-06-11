Peaceful rally

Dear Editor:

I was proud to participate in last weekend’s rally in support of George Floyd and social justice. The turnout was gratifying for a small town like ours. The passion and commitment of the participants, particularly our young people, was marvelous to see. Kudos to those who organized the rally.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.