Peace wreath

Dear Editor:

Way back in 2006, a Pagosa area couple put up a Christmas wreath. Fir boughs were tied to a plastic hoop and decked out with those little multi colored lights and a big red ribbon. It was shaped a little differently than the ones most folks were used to. It was fashioned to look like the peace symbol. Somehow or another, this caused quite a stir.

