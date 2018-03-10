PCNT welcomes guest speaker

- News
By Janie Garms
Special to The PREVIEW
The Pagosa Community of New Thought (PCNT) welcomes Shayla as its guest speaker.
We are excited to hear of her experiences and knowledge of Native American ways and the medicine wheel. We are sure to be entertained and enlightened as she brings new ideas and helps us to step out of our comfort zone while we broaden our understanding of another culture.
About us
Unify in shifting the collective consciousness of this planet. What brings us together is much more powerful than what divides us. Spiritual Living Center (PCNT) is establishing community and exploring all paths to the Divine.
We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and brilliance. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.
PCNT holds Sunday services each week at 10 a.m. at the Momentum Fitness Center building, 40 N. 15th St.
Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us, emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com, calling 749-9020 or snail mailing to P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or our website: www.PagosaNewThought.org.
