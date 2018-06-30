PCNT topic: Philosophy for affirmative living

- News
By Janie Garms
Special to The PREVIEW
“We have within us a power that is greater than anything — a power that can overcome every obstacle and set us at peace, healed and prosperous, in a new light.” (Ernest Holmes.)
Pagosa Community of New Thought (PCNT) and Rev. Janet Wyrick welcome all to attend Sunday, July 1, at 10 a.m. to join in sharing laughter, music, prayer and conversation. We will be discussing basic concepts of science of mind, a philosophy for affirmative living. We welcome all to come walk a spiritual path of discovery, insight and revelation with our group of individuals who wish to embrace and manifest a powerful destiny.
Unify is shifting the collective consciousness for all. What brings us together is much more powerful than what divides us. PCNT, a center of spiritual living, is establishing community and exploring all paths to the Divine to increase peace and empowerment.
We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.
PCNT holds Sunday services each week at 10 a.m. at the Momentum Fitness building, 40 N. 15th Street.
Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us, emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com, calling (505) 604-5031 or mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or our website: www.PagosaNewThought.org.
