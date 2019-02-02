PCNT topic: ‘Building Bridges Through Surrender’

By Lisa Burnson

Special to The PREVIEW

All are welcome to join the Rev. Janet Wyrick and Pagosa Community of New Thought on Sunday, Feb. 3, at 10:30 a.m. for our presentation of “Building Bridges Through Surrender.”

Surrender is not a sign of weakness, but a porthole to our real greatness. Surrender is actually an easy living lifestyle of this higher movement of the Spirit. Join PCNT in a playful, fun-loving atmosphere as we explore and discuss this topic.

Meditation circle

PCNT holds Meditation and Healing Circle each Wednesday at 6 p.m. All are welcome. Instruction is provided for beginners.

Thursday evening lecture

All are welcome to join Shayla White Eagle McClure for a presentation, “Tapping Into Your Intuition and Higher Self Connection,” on Thursday, Jan. 31, at 6:30 p.m. She will be sharing “Into Your Genius” with Bob Proctor and Mary Morrissey. Donations are appreciated.

Science of Mind classes

On Sunday, Feb 3, at 9 a.m., PCNT will hold a Science of Mind 101 course. This is an introductory eight-week course. We will learn to transcend limits and to live without boundaries. There will be study of the basic principles of Science of Mind. You will experience a life-enhancing personal awakening that will be cultivated.

PCNT is a New Thought center based on fostering living a spiritually centered life and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers.

We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

PCNT events are held at 40 N. 15th St., in the Momentum Fitness building.

Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us, emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com or mailing P.O. Box 1052 Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052, or call (505) 604-5031. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or our website, www.PagosaNewThought.org.

Follow these topics: Lifestyle, Religion, Top Stories