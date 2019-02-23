PCNT topic: ‘Are you a dream builder or dream squasher?’

By Lisa Burnson

Special to The PREVIEW

“Hold fast to dreams, for if dreams die, life is a broken-winged bird that cannot fly.” — Langston Hughes.

All are welcome to join the Rev. Janet Wyrick and Pagosa Community of New Thought (PCNT) on Sunday, Feb.24, at 10:30 a.m. as we explore the topic “Dream Builder or Dream Squasher?: Which are You?” We will discuss methods of bringing dreams into fruition and deflecting discouraging energies. Please join in this inspiring message.

We will have spirited live music.

Meditation circle

PCNT holds Meditation and Healing Circle each Wednesday at 6 p.m. All are welcome. Instruction is provided for beginners.

Thursday lecture series

On Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. (weather permitting), we will view and discuss the film, “What the Bleep Do We Know!?” Feb. 28, at 6 p.m., we will feature Anella Handley, LMT, speaking on “Law of Attraction Manifestation Techniques.” Donations appreciated. Please contact PCNT for more information.

Science of mind classes

On Sunday, Feb 24, at 9 a.m., PCNT will hold a Science of Mind 101 course. This is an introductory eight-week course. We will learn to transcend limits and to live without boundaries. There will be study of the basic principles of Science of Mind. You will experience a life-enhancing personal awakening that will be cultivated.

PCNT is a New Thought center based on fostering living a spiritually centered life and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers.

We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

PCNT events are held at 40 N. 15th St., in the Momentum Fitness building.

Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us, emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com, mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052, or calling (505) 604-5031. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or our website, www.PagosaNewThought.org.

