PCNT to present ‘So Many Choices’

By Carla Ryan

On Sunday, March 12, at the 10:30 a.m. service, Pagosa Community of New Thought (PCNT) and the Rev. Carla Ryan will continue the month’s theme on abundance and prosperity with the topic “So Many Choices: Soul Choices.”

Ernest Holmes, the founder of Religious Science, wrote, “We cannot live a choiceless life.”

While some things may be automatic, we are choosing in nearly every moment in some capacity. Even not choosing to do or think about something particular, is, in fact, a choice. There is power in choice. How are you using this power?

Ryan, a dedicated proponent of choice and infinite possibilities, will share some of the challenges one can face in making decisions and when to let your soul guide you.

The music team, Michael and Dianne Killen, will also be present with their inspiring music and joyful presence.

This is the weekend when daylight savings time begins — spring forward one hour on Saturday night — and arrive for service at the proper time Sunday morning.

PCNT honors all lifestyles, belief systems, religious paths and people for who they are, children of the Divine. New Thought is a trans-denominational philosophy and draws from all the world’s major religions to teach universal principles and concepts for a positive, joyful life. Be part of this unique spiritual adventure.

Weekly Sunday gatherings (10:30 a.m.) are held at the PCNT center at 2800 Cornerstone Drive, Unit 3 (across the parking lot from the Sears store).

For information about the church or New Thought in general, attend a Sunday service, email PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com, call 749-9020, or mail to P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052. You can also find us on Facebook or at our website, www.PagosaNewThought.org.

