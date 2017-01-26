PCNT to present movie message on Jan. 29

By Carla Ryan

Special to The PREVIEW

On this fifth Sunday of the month, Jan. 29, starting at 10:30 a.m., Pagosa Community of New Thought (PCNT) will feature a movie message titled “One: A Contemporary Journey Toward a Timeless Destiny” (80 minutes).

A study guide will be offered guests to accompany the film and encourages a discussion to follow. That day’s service may run a little longer than usual. Everyone is welcome.

Besides the regular Sunday morning services, the February schedule soon will include twice-monthly mid-week (Wednesday) gatherings in a class-like format, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., on Feb. 8 and again Feb. 22.

The purpose will be to discuss the basics of the Science of Mind’s (SOM) prayer (spiritual mind treatment). Former students are encouraged to bring their SOM textbook. Handouts will be provided, as well, so that all guests can participate in the lecture/discussion format.

A workshop is planned for Feb. 11 titled, “Win/Win in 7 Steps” (12:30 to 4 p.m.), to be presented by Constance d’Angelis.

The suggested donation for the workshop is $18 and includes a workbook, as well as the opportunity to: (1) achieve success no matter the obstacles; (2) tips and tools to avoid stress, anxiety and worry; and (3) reach your goals using techniques that change the brain. Visit www.PagosaNewThought.org for more details about the workshop and the facilitator.

PCNT honors all lifestyles, belief systems, religious paths and people for who they are, children of the divine. New Thought is a trans-denominational philosophy and draws from all the world’s major religions to teach universal principles and concepts for a positive, joyful life. Everyone is welcome.

Weekly Sunday gatherings (10:30 a.m.) are held at the PCNT center at 2800 Cornerstone Drive, Unit 3 (across the parking lot from the Sears store). Be sure to check the website when snowstorms make their appearance as Sunday services can be impacted.

For information about the church or New Thought in general, attend a Sunday service, send an email to: PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com, call 749-9020, or send mail to P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052. You can also find us on Facebook or at our website: www.PagosaNewThought.org.

