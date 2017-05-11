PCNT to honor mothers Sunday

By Lisa Burnson

Special to The PREVIEW

“The Compassionate Life — Start with a Smile!” This is the topic of our Mother’s Day message this Sunday, May 14, at the Pagosa Community of New Thought (PCNT).

We will be honoring all mothers in attendance and presenting them with roses. Participants will be encouraged to share humorous stories about motherhood from all perspectives. Our presentation will be lead by the Rev. Janet Wyrick.

We will also have Mike Mahaffey speak on “Honoring the Spectrum of Motherhood.”

Please join us in sharing laughter, music, prayer and acknowledging respect for mothers, including our Earth, and including those who have nurtured, even if not biological mothers.

PCNT honors all lifestyles, belief systems, religious paths and people for who they are: children of the Divine. New Thought is a trans-denominational philosophy, and draws from all the world’s major religions to teach universal principles and spiritual concepts for a positive, joyful life. We welcome all to be part of this spiritual adventure.

Weekly Sunday gatherings are held at 10 a.m. at the PCNT center at 2800 Cornerstone Drive, across from Sears.

For information about the church, attend a Sunday service, email PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com, call 749-9020 or mail to P.O. Box 1052 Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052. You can also find us on Facebook or at our website, www.PagosaNewThought.org.

Follow these topics: Lifestyle, Religion

Like this: Like Loading…