PCNT to hold evening discussion group June 26

By Janie Garms

Special to The PREVIEW

This week, Pagosa Community of New Thought (PCNT) will hold an early evening discussion group in addition to the regular Sunday service.

On Sunday, June 25, at 10 a.m., we will bring more thoughts on attracting our life situations through conscious understanding of spiritual principles.

Love and fear exist simultaneously in our world. This includes both the individual consciousness and the collective consciousness of the world as a whole. If we are to become the masters of our fate, then we will all come to the center of our intentions and determine whether we desire to live in a world of love or a world of fear. Contrary to popular opinion, hate is not the opposite of love. Hate is a reaction to fear. It is the outcome of living disjointed from our true nature.

In 1979, a psychiatrist, Dr. Gerald Jampolsky, wrote a book titled “Love Means Letting Go of Fear.”

Jampolsky’s definition of love includes these sentences: “Love is the total absence of fear. Love asks no questions. Its natural state is one of extension and expansion, not comparison and measurement.”

Janie Garms, RN, MSN, will help us explore more on this message delving into what we already know about laws of attraction.

On Monday, June 26, at 6 p.m., we will have our first evening discussion group. At that time, we welcome input regarding the day and time for holding the discussions.

PCNT honors all lifestyles, belief systems, religious paths and people for who they are: children of the Divine. New Thought is a trans-denominational philosophy, and draws from all the world’s major religions to teach universal principles and spiritual concepts for a positive, joyful life. We welcome all to be part of this spiritual adventure.

Weekly Sunday gatherings are held at 10 a.m. at the PCNT center at 2800 Cornerstone Drive, across from Sears.

For information about the church, attend a Sunday service, email PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com, call 749-9020, or mail to P.O. Box 1052 Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052. You can also find us on Facebook or at our website: www.PagosaNewThought.org.

Follow these topics: Lifestyle, Religion

Like this: Like Loading…