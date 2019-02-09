PCNT to hear about Mary Baker Eddy

By Lisa Burnson

Special to The PREVIEW

Right thought, right action, right living. Maintain health in body, mind and spirit.

All are welcome to join Pagosa Community of New Thought (PCNT) on Sunday, Feb. 10, at 10:30 a.m., to hear the extraordinary life story of the 19th century American woman, Mary Baker Eddy, the founder of the Church of Christ, Scientist (also called the Science of Mind Church). Author and speaker Judith Jubb will share the remarkable story of how this modern interpretation of scripture came to be and how it is relevant today.

There will be live music.

Meditation circle

PCNT holds Meditation and Healing Circle each Wednesday at 6 p.m. All are welcome. Instruction is provided for beginners.

Thursday lecture series

On Feb. 7 at 6 p.m., we will view and discuss the film “The Secret,” featuring Dr. Michael Beckwith. On Feb. 21, we will feature Anella Handley, LMT, speaking on wellness. On Feb. 28, we will view and discuss the film “What the Bleep Do We Know!?” Donations are appreciated. Please contact PCNT for more information.

Science of mind classes

On Sunday, Feb 10, at 9 a.m., PCNT will hold a Science of Mind 101 course. This is an introductory eight-week course. We will learn to transcend limits and to live without boundaries. There will be study of the basic principles of Science of Mind. You will experience a life-enhancing personal awakening that will be cultivated.

PCNT is a New Thought center based on fostering living a spiritually centered life and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers.

We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

PCNT events are held at 40 N. 15th St., in the Momentum Fitness building.

Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment, or obtain information by joining us, emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com, mail P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052, or call (505) 604-5031. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or our website: www.PagosaNewThought.org.

