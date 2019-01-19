PCNT to explore topic of ‘Honoring Feelings’

By Lisa Burnson

Special to The PREVIEW

All are welcome to join the Rev. Janet Wyrick and Pagosa Community of New Thought (PCNT) on Sunday, Jan. 20, at 10:30 a.m., to explore the topic “Honoring Feelings.”

We are where we are today because of our beliefs and feelings. Today is a new day and our future is brighter than ever. Please join us in looking at our feelings and the influence they have had on our experience.

Meditation circle

PCNT holds Meditation and Healing Circle each Wednesday at 6 p.m. All are welcome. Instruction is provided for beginners.

“Group meditation increases a feeling of connection with others. Their practice feels deeper, tapping into a more profound silence than they experience on their own.”— The Chopra Center.

Upcoming events

“Introduction to Astrology” will be on Thursday, Jan. 17, at 6 p.m. Please contact PCNT for more information.

PCNT is a New Thought center based on fostering living a spiritually centered life and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers.

We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

PCNT events are held at 40 N. 15th St., in the Momentum Fitness building.

Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us, emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com or mailing P.O. Box 1052 Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052, or call (505) 604-5031. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or our website, www.PagosaNewThought.org.

