PCNT to discuss the power of giving and receiving

By Lisa Burnson

Special to The PREVIEW

“I will not hinder Good from coming to me. I will accept all that I need to make life happy. I am a child of spirit, and every attribute of good is my inheritance.” — Dr. Ernest Holmes.

All are welcome to join the Rev. Janet Wyrick and Pagosa Community of New Thought (PCNT) on Sunday, March 3, at 10:30 a.m. to explore the topic: “Money is God in Action.”

We will explore our personal views of finances from a spiritual perspective, and discuss the value of continuing the energy cycle of giving and receiving in order to increase prosperity for all.

We will have spirited live music.

Thursday lecture series

On Feb. 28 at 6 p.m., we will feature Anella Handley, LMT, speaking on “Law of Attraction Manifestation Techniques.” On March 7 at 6 p.m., we will view and discuss the film, “What The Bleep Do We Know!?” Donations are appreciated. Please contact PCNT for more information.

Science of mind classes

On Sunday, March 3, at 9 a.m., PCNT will hold a Science of Mind 101 course. This is an introductory eight-week course. We will learn to transcend limits and to live without boundaries. There will be study of the basic principles of Science of Mind. You will experience a life-enhancing personal awakening that will be cultivated.

PCNT is a New Thought center based on fostering living a spiritually centered life and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers.

We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

PCNT events are held at 40 N. 15th St., in the Momentum Fitness building.

Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us, emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com, mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052, or calling (505) 604-5031. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or our website, www.PagosaNewThought.org.

