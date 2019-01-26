PCNT to discuss ‘The Gift of Intuition to Enhance Your Soul’s Consciousness’

By Lisa Burnson

Special to The PREVIEW

“Intuition is the spirit knowing itself.” — Dr. Ernest Holmes.

All are welcome to join Pagosa Community of New Thought (PCNT) on Sunday, Jan. 27, at 10:30 a.m. as we present the topic: “The Gift of Intuition to Enhance Your Soul’s Consciousness.” Our guest speaker will be Shayla White Eagle McClure.

Meditation circle

PCNT holds Meditation and Healing Circle each Wednesday at 6 p.m. All are welcome. Instruction is provided for beginners.

Science of mind classes

On Sunday, Jan. 27, at 9 a.m., PCNT will hold a Science of Mind 101 course. This is an introductory eight-week course. We will learn to transcend limits and to live without boundaries. There will be study of the basic principles of Science of Mind. You will experience a life-enhancing personal awakening that will be cultivated.

PCNT is a New Thought center based on fostering living a spiritually centered life and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers.

We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

PCNT events are held at 40 N. 15th St., in the Momentum Fitness building.

Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us, emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com or mailing P.O. Box 1052 Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052, or call (505) 604-5031. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or our website, www.PagosaNewThought.org.

