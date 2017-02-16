PCNT to discuss loving the world Sunday

By Carla Ryan

Special to The PREVIEW

The theme is “Love” for the February messages at Pagosa Community of New Thought (PCNT). The Rev. Carla Ryan will next focus on “Love and Everything Else” at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service on Feb. 19.

While love of self and of God are at the top of the “love list,” what follows (in this series of talks) is everything else: one’s own church or spiritual group, family and friends and, finally, the rest of the world.

Ryan will complete the series on Feb. 19 by exploring ways in which we can experience love (God) and connection through those areas of life and the experiences we hold closest to our hearts. It will make for a rather full topic and one filled with plenty of stories, examples and fun.

The series, originally planned for four weeks, is wrapping up a bit earlier due to the last Sunday service, Feb. 26, being presented as a town hall format for PCNT to consider its future. Instead of a topic presentation that day, members of the Core Council leadership team will be on hand to answer questions, respond to comments and welcome suggestions as the church group evolves in the months ahead. A survey is also currently underway for those unable to attend the Feb. 26 gathering in person.

After getting a manageable, but unexpected, health diagnosis recently, Ryan is stepping down from her role as senior minister by the end of April. She and her husband will be moving to a warmer, drier climate to facilitate the healing process and be closer to family.

Until then, Ryan will work with the leadership team and congregation as they determine the vision for this New Thought community. She offers years of ministry experience and a wealth of ideas to the decision process so, if they so choose, the church can remain intact.

Members have expressed a sincere desire to continue their gatherings, even if the format and location change. The church has leased its space until the end of May.

PCNT honors all lifestyles, belief systems, religious paths and people for who they are, children of the Divine. New Thought is a trans-denominational philosophy and draws from all the world’s major religions to teach universal principles and concepts for a positive, joyful life. Be part of this unique Spiritual adventure.

Weekly Sunday gatherings (10:30 a.m.) are held at the PCNT center at 2800 Cornerstone Drive, Unit 3 (across the parking lot from the Sears store). For information about the church or New Thought in general, attend a Sunday service, send an email to: PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com, call 749-9020, or send mail to P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052. You can also find us on Facebook or at our website: www.PagosaNewThought.org.

