PCNT to discuss gratitude

This Sunday, Feb. 17, at 10:30 a.m., all are welcome to join Janie Garms and Pagosa Community of New Thought (PCNT) as we consider what being grateful really means in practical application to our everyday lives.

In the midst of crisis or tragedy, it is often hardest to be grateful. Our minds are flooded with pain and grief. But, it is just at these times when we need most to be grateful. When we are grateful, our physical body cannot help but respond and we are flooded with those feel-good hormones like seratonin and dopamine that elevate our mood and soothe our frayed nerves.

In the Bible, we are told to give thanks in all things. Maybe those writers of old knew a few things from experience. In any case, being grateful can become a habit as we practice. Start today and name one thing for which you are thankful; write it down. Try it every day for a month and enjoy the healing benefits of being grateful.

Meditation circle

PCNT holds Meditation and Healing Circle each Wednesday at 6 p.m. All are welcome. Instruction is provided for beginners.

Thursday lecture series

On Feb. 21, at 6 p.m., we will view and discuss the film, “What the Bleep Do We Know?” On Feb. 28, at 6 p.m., we will feature Anella Handley, LMT, speaking on “Law of Attraction Manifestation Techniques.” Donations are appreciated. Please contact PCNT for more information.

Science of Mind classes

On Sunday, Feb 17, at 9 a.m., PCNT will hold a Science of Mind 101 course. This is an introductory eight-week course. We will learn to transcend limits and to live without boundaries. There will be study of the basic principles of Science of Mind. You will experience a life-enhancing personal awakening that will be cultivated.

PCNT is a New Thought center based on fostering living a spiritually centered life and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers.

We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

PCNT events are held at 40 N. 15th St., in the Momentum Fitness building.

Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us, emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com, mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052, or calling (505) 604-5031. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or our website, www.PagosaNewThought.org.

