PCNT to consider ‘New Beginnings with Abundance’

By Carla Ryan

Special to The PREVIEW

The Pagosa Community of New Thought (PCNT) will move through the January theme of “New Beginnings” with this coming Sunday’s topic, “New Beginnings with Abundance,” at the 10:30 a.m. service. The music will also follow this idea.

In addition to the talk and music, the annual “white stone ceremony” will take place during the service.

In the Science of Mind philosophy, Ernest Holmes taught about the “Principle of Abundance,” in that the universe (physical and spiritual) is vast and rich. Yet we often limit ourselves because we focus on only what is in front of us and not what we truly desire. Do we focus on love or conflict? Joy or sadness? Prosperity or struggle?

Whatever it is, the “Law of Mind,” of creation, complies with our desires, our mental equivalents. Let’s utilize this divine law for our highest good. Join us for a mind shift about abundance as the Rev. Carla Ryan’s presents this message on Jan. 15.

PCNT also has announced its class schedule for the next few months; details can be found on the church website under Education.

The Science of Mind Fundamentals 101 class begins this week (Jan. 12) and registrations are being accepted through the second week of class. Workshops also are being planned and will be announced as speaker arrangements and their schedules are finalized.

On the fifth Sunday of this month (Jan. 29), starting at 10:30 a.m., PCNT will feature a movie message titled “One: A Contemporary Journey Toward a Timeless Destiny” (80 minutes). A study guide will be offered to accompany the film and the opportunity for discussion following. That day’s service may run a little longer than usual.

PCNT honors all lifestyles, belief systems, religious paths and people for who they are, children of the Divine. New Thought is a trans-denominational philosophy and draws from all the world’s major religions to teach universal principles and concepts for a positive, joyful life. Everyone is welcome.

Weekly Sunday gatherings (10:30 a.m.) are held at the PCNT center at 2800 Cornerstone Drive, Unit 3 (across the parking lot from the Sears store).

For information about the church or New Thought in general, attend a Sunday service, send an email to: PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com, call 749-9020, or send mail to P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052. You can also find us on Facebook or at our website: www.PagosaNewThought.org.

