PCNT to begin look at Principle of Abundance

By Carla Ryan

Special to The PREVIEW

During the month of March, the Pagosa Community of New Thought (PCNT) congregation will look at the Principle of Abundance and how we travel “The Prosperity Journey” through life.

Whatever your perspective is on prosperity, it’s likely to have changed and evolved, from childhood to adulthood, from the first job to a long-term career, from the first apartment to a mortgage-free home, from no money to no worries, and everything in between. The images of prosperity are many, as are the meanings of the word.

What does prosperity mean to you?

As we explore this topic, we find direction or evolve in our relationship to it. It’s likely that new thoughts will surface and old thoughts may be healed. It’s also quite possible to see the cosmic humor of our lives along the way. Let’s have some fun in this experiment of life and see what we can co-create with spirit.

This Sunday, March 5, the Rev. Carla Ryan starts out on “The Prosperity Journey” where all great adventures start: at the beginning. It’s a time of “Discovering Your Path” in this universe of infinite possibilities.

As Ernest Holmes clearly laid out in the Science of Mind textbook, this philosophy (science) is not a “get-rich-quick” scheme. There are universal laws to adhere to, ones that mirror back into our reality the heart-felt intentions we focus on most often. So, what would you love to experience, be, do, see or have? Let’s start there and see where the path takes us.

PCNT honors all lifestyles, belief systems, religious paths and people for who they are, children of the divine. New Thought is a trans-denominational philosophy and draws from all the world’s major religions to teach universal principles and concepts for a positive, joyful life. Be part of this unique Spiritual adventure.

Weekly Sunday gatherings (10:30 a.m.) are held at the PCNT center at 2800 Cornerstone Dr., Unit 3 (across the parking lot from the Sears store).

For information about the church or New Thought in general, attend a Sunday service, email: PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com, call: 749-9020, or mail to: P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052. You can also find us on Facebook or at our website: www.PagosaNewThought.org.

