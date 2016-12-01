PCNT moving into own church space

By Carla Ryan

Special to The PREVIEW

Pagosa Community of New Thought (PCNT) recently signed a lease to move into its own church space on Dec. 1.

The new location (2800 Cornerstone Drive) is across the parking lot from the Sears store. Volunteers, ministers and the leadership team will be busy during the next few days as they prepare the space for its first Sunday gathering (study group) on Dec. 4 at 10:30 a.m.

The study/discussion group will focus this week on Lesson 7, Part I of the Extension Study Course created by the Rev. Dr. Ernest Holmes, author of the “Science of Mind” textbook and founder of the religious science philosophy. Materials are available for new guests to join the discussion. Fellowship and hospitality will follow.

With the freedom of a dedicated center, PCNT is planning several events in December along with the regular Sunday services and study group sessions. Currently, the schedule looks like this:

• Dec. 11: Graduation ceremony (during the regular morning service) for students completing the Science of Mind 101 course.

• Dec. 18: Study/Discussion Group, Lesson 7, Part 2 — with an open house and minister’s birthday celebration from noon to 2 p.m. The public is invited.

• Dec. 23: Seasonal celebration and candlelight prayer service.

• Dec. 25: The regular Sunday service that day will be replaced by a quiet time of prayer, music and meditation open to all.

• Dec. 31: Candlelight vigil of prayer, music, and meditation to bring closure to 2016 and welcome the new year, open to all.

• Jan. 1 (Sunday): New Year’s Day service (service/program to be announced).

PCNT honors all lifestyles, belief systems, religious paths and people for who they are, children of the divine. New Thought is a transdenominational philosophy and draws from all the world’s major religions to teach universal principles and concepts. Everyone is welcome.

Weekly Sunday gatherings are held at the PCNT center at 10:30 a.m. at 2800 Cornerstone Drive, Unit 3. For information about the church or New Thought in general, attend a Sunday service, send an email to PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com, call 749-9020, or send mail to: P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052. You can also find us on Facebook or at our website: www.PagosaNewThought.org .

