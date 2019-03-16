PCNT discussion: ‘The Pot of Gold: What is at the End of Your Rainbow?’

By Lisa Burnson

Special to The SUN

“We always have an abundance of what it takes to make life happy and opulent. There is a continuous movement toward us of all that we need to express happiness and fullest life.” — Dr. Ernest Holmes.

All are welcome to join Pagosa Community of New Thought (PCNT) Sunday, March 17, St. Patrick’s Day, at 10:30 a.m. We will present guest speaker Shayla White Eagle McClure to speak on “The Pot of Gold: What is at the End of Your Rainbow?”

Meditation Circle

PCNT holds Meditation and Healing Circle each Wednesday at 6 p.m. (weather permitting). All are welcome. Instruction is provided for beginners.

Upcoming events

On Thursday, March 14, at 6 p.m., we will view and discuss “The Celestine Prophecy.” All are welcome. Donations are appreciated.

Reiki classes are held at PCNT. Please contact PCNT for more information.

Science of mind classes

On Sunday, March 10, at 9 a.m., PCNT will hold a Science of Mind 101 course. This is an introductory eight-week course. We will learn to transcend limits and to live without boundaries. There will be study of the basic principles of Science of Mind. You will experience a life-enhancing personal awakening that will be cultivated.

PCNT is a New Thought center based on fostering living a spiritually centered life and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers.

We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

PCNT events are held at 40 N. 15th St., in the Momentum Fitness building.

Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us, emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com, mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052, or calling (505) 604-5031. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or our website, www.PagosaNewThought.org.

Follow these topics: Lifestyle, Religion, Top Stories