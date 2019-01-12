PCNT announces classes and winter hours

By Lisa Burnson

Special to The PREVIEW

“Your soul, that inner space, is yours to consult. It will always guide you in the right direction.” — Dr. Wayne Dyer.

All are welcome to join the Rev. Janet Wyrick and Pagosa Community of New Thought (PCNT) on Sunday, Jan. 13, at 10:30 a.m., as we explore the topic “Accepting Change With Courage.”

Please notice the time change.

Science of Mind classes begin

On Sunday, Jan. 13, at 9 a.m., PCNT will begin a Science of Mind 101 course. It is an introductory eight-week course. We will learn to transcend limits and to live without boundaries. There will be study of the basic principles of Science of Mind. You will experience a life-enhancing personal awakening that will be cultivated.

Meditation circle

PCNT holds Meditation and Healing Circle each Wednesday at 6 p.m. All are welcome. Instruction is provided for beginners.

“Group meditation increases a feeling of connection with others. Their practice feels deeper, tapping into a more profound silence than they experience on their own.”— The Chopra Center.

Upcoming events

The following are upcoming events: “Reset Your Mind With Mantras and Essential Oils” on Thursday, Jan. 10, “Vision Board Playshop” on Saturday, Jan. 12, and Introduction to Astrology” on Thursday, Jan. 17. Please contact PCNT for more information.

PCNT is a New Thought center based on fostering living a spiritually centered life, and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers.

We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

PCNT events are held at 40 N. 15th St., in the Momentum Fitness building.

Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us, emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com or mailing P.O. Box 1052 Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052, or call (505) 604-5031. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or our website, www.PagosaNewThought.org.

