PAWSD temporarily closes lobby to public

By Justin Ramsey

Special to The SUN

Based on guidance from the local health department and the Centers for Disease Control for combating the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District has temporarily closed the district’s customer service lobby to the public.

Please take note that your normal water and wastewater service will continue without interruption.

We are still available by phone at 731-2691 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There are three convenient ways for you to pay your bill:

• Bring your payment in a sealed envelope and place it in our drop box located near the stone entrance sign to the PAWSD campus at 100 Lyn Ave. Please remember to put your name, account number and whether it is a fill station or utility payment on the front of the envelope. Payments dropped in the box will be posted by noon each day, Monday through Friday.

• Call our office at 731-2691 to make a credit or debit card payment by phone. We may be experiencing an increase in call volume during this time, so please be patient.

• Take advantage of our convenient online account management portal at www.xpressbillpay.com.

We know that guidelines are changing daily and we will keep you informed of any further changes as they develop. We will get through this together and we look forward to returning to our normal lobby hours as soon as possible.

