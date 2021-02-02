PAWSD sets fee schedule and approves changes for non-rate revenues

By Chris Mannara

Staff Writer

The Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District (PAWSD) approved changes to non-rate revenues and set the schedule of fees and charges for 2021 at a meeting on Jan. 14.

According to agenda documentation, most of the non-rate revenues are related to changes that have been made to service charges.

Changes that are highlighted include changes to water and wastewater connections, which, according to agenda documentation, vary annually depending upon quotes received for applicable equipment inside the meter pit, inside the pit, and the cost of the radio read equipment.

Additionally, equity buy-in fees were recalculated according to a prescribed formula, with water equity buy-in fees decreasing by $106 and wastewater equity buy-in fees going down by $102 as a result of “no major additions to assets and ongoing depreciation.”

Within the changes, water equity buy-in fees will go from $5,044 to $4,938 per equivalent unit (EU). Wastewater equity buy-in fees will go from $3,897 to $3,795 per EU.

Additional changes

The affordable housing water surcharge will increase from $0.68 to $0.69 and the standard three-quarter inch meter will go from $1,475 per connection to $1,550.

The water system capital investment fee will increase from $4,898 per EU to $5,045 per EU. The wastewater system capital investment fee will increase from $1,079 per EU to $1,111 per EU.

Additionally, the water model data use fee will go from $62 per EU to $62.25, with the max increasing from $6,200 to $6,225.

For raw water charges, the annual rate will increase from $145 per EU to $154 per EU.

According to the proposed changes, PAWSD, within its own discretion, may allow the residential use of stored raw water to irrigate property that is adjacent to the water source.

PAWSD may also allow water tanker use of stored raw water for construction purposes at a new rate of $6.14 per 1,000 gallons. This is an increase from the previous rate of $5.79 per 1,000 gallons.

Additional changes include an increase in potable water fill station and treated water tanker charges from $1.02 per 100 gallons to $1.08 per 100 gallons.

Prohibitive discharge inspection fees are going to increase from $50 to $55 per inspection and the tax replication fee is going to increase from $10.76 to $13.15.