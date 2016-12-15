PAWSD: Lewis resigns, Ramsey named acting district manager

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
District Manager Renee Lewis announced her resignation during the regular meeting of the Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District (PAWSD) Board of Directors on Thursday, Dec. 8.
The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.
Follow these topics: Business, News, PAWSD, Top Stories, Utilities