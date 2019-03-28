PAWSD discusses potential merger with town sewer district

Following a joint work session between the Pagosa Springs Town Council and the Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District (PAWSD) Board of Directors on Feb. 21, the PAWSD board discussed at its regular board meeting on March 21 how to proceed with the idea of a possible merger of sewer districts.

