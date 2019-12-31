PAWSD customers to see rate increases

- News
Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District (PAWSD) customers can expect to see some changes on their water bills in the new year.
These changes reflect a decision made at a public hearing in September of 2018 by the PAWSD board following a rate study done by PAWSD.
Specifically, these changes increase the minimum monthly service charge per equivalent unit (EU) and increase volume rate charges by 6 percent annually through 2023.
For water, the monthly service charge per EU will increase from $24.91 to $26.40, according to a notice from PAWSD.
Additionally, from 2,001-8,000 gallons used, the charge will increase from $4.47 to $4.74; from 8,001-20,000 gallons used, the charge will increase from $8.94 to $9.48; and over 20,001 gallons used will see a price increase from $11.23 to $11.90.
According to the notice from PAWSD, the water fill station charge per 1,000 gallons will increase from $9.65 to $10.23.
Water availability of service remains at $14.30, while wastewater availability of service remains at $12.50.
Capital investment fees for both water and wastewater will increase by 3 percent per year, according to PAWSD’s notice.
For wastewater service charges, a 2.5 percent annual rate increase will occur; this rate increase will start in 2024 and end in 2027.
Those increases equate to a total 10.38 percent increase over the four years.
More information on the water and wastewater study can be found at www.pawsd.org and customers can also call 731-2691 for assistance.
