PAWSD customers to see rate increases

Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District (PAWSD) customers can expect to see some changes on their water bills in the new year.

These changes reflect a decision made at a public hearing in September of 2018 by the PAWSD board following a rate study done by PAWSD.

Specifically, these changes increase the minimum monthly service charge per equivalent unit (EU) and increase volume rate charges by 6 percent annually through 2023.

For water, the monthly service charge per EU will increase from $24.91 to $26.40, according to a notice from PAWSD.

Additionally, from 2,001-8,000 gallons used, the charge will increase from $4.47 to $4.74; from 8,001-20,000 gallons used, the charge will increase from $8.94 to $9.48; and over 20,001 gallons used will see a price increase from $11.23 to $11.90.

According to the notice from PAWSD, the water fill station charge per 1,000 gallons will increase from $9.65 to $10.23.

Water availability of service remains at $14.30, while wastewater availability of service remains at $12.50.

Capital investment fees for both water and wastewater will increase by 3 percent per year, according to PAWSD’s notice.

For wastewater service charges, a 2.5 percent annual rate increase will occur; this rate increase will start in 2024 and end in 2027.

Those increases equate to a total 10.38 percent increase over the four years.

More information on the water and wastewater study can be found at www.pawsd.org and customers can also call 731-2691 for assistance.

