Patty Aragon Memorial Scholarship 2018 awarded

By Jacque Aragon

Special to The SUN

Kimberly Armendariz is the 2018 recipient of the Patty Aragon Green Chile Classic (PAGCC) $500 scholarship.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Education, News