Patrick Daniel Morann

Beloved son and brother Patrick Daniel Morann, 42, passed away peacefully at his home in Pagosa Springs, Colo., on May 4. Patrick was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Nov. 5, 1978. He is survived by his parents, Marie and Kurt Johnson, and his siblings, Maria Pearce, Troy Archuleta, Matt Archuleta and Gary Morann. A loving uncle to his nieces and nephews, who include: Marilyn Madrigal, Christin Precado, Eugene Lopez, Chris Padilla, Xavier Padilla, Breanna Archuleta, Asia Archuleta, Jacob Griego, Ariah Archuleta, Avianna Archuleta, Kayleigh Morann, Elija, and Gage Morann.

A rosary service will be held for Patrick on Thursday, May 27, at 6 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Funeral services will be held May 28 at Pope John Paul II Catholic Church at 9 a.m. and Hilltop Cemetery following the Mass.