Passport to Africa through Hands-On Arts Camp

By Lisa Brown

Special to The PREVIEW

Week two of Hands-On Arts Camp will explore the art and music of Africa.

June 19-22 will feature African-themed art such as African clay masks, batiks, Egyptian mummiforms and African drumming and dancing.

Art teachers Tessie Garcia and Lisa Brown and music teacher Tamis Bryson bring their expertise and love of teaching to Hands-On Arts Camp. The camp is for students entering the first through sixth grades, and runs Monday through Thursday. Student drop-off is 8:45 a.m., with classes beginning at 9 a.m. in the high school’s art rooms.

June 26 -29 will feature Native American art. Highlighted projects such as mini felt teepees, sand painting, Cave Kid Petroglyph paper sculptures and native music.

Each Thursday, students will showcase their art creations in an art show and music presentation. For more information, check out our website at http://www.hands-on-artscamp.com. Join us for one or two weeks of Hands-On Arts Camp fun.

The cost of classes is $120 a week or $35 for a daily drop-off. There are many ways to save with tuition based on your needs, including a family discount of $20 off for each additional child per week. Limited partial scholarships are available upon request. PayPal and checks are accepted.

