Pass closed due to avalanche concerns, may remain closed overnight

U.S. 160 Wolf Creek Pass remains closed due to avalanche concerns. The pass is expected to remain closed through day and overnight.
U.S. 550 Red Mountain Pass remains closed due to adverse weather conditions.
All commercial motor vehicles must chain up on Cumbres Pass and La Manga Pass.
The following roads remain closed, due to avalanche reduction: 145 Lizard Head Pass, 550 Molas/Coal Bank, U.S. 50 Monarch Pass.
