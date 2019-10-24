Partnership leads to faster emergency response

Since July, the Pagosa Fire Protection District (PFPD) has been responding as medical first responders to certain medical calls to aid the Upper San Juan Health Service District (USJHSD).

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Fire District, Medical, News, Top Stories