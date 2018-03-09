Parks and Wildlife to explain changes to hunting license process and more on Saturday

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
Hunters will want to come to the library this Saturday afternoon, March 10, when Colorado Parks and Wildlife personnel will discuss several items, including key changes to the limited license application process, at a free informational meeting from 1 to 3 p.m. Paper applications will no longer be accepted.
As well, a help session from 1 to 4:45 p.m. in a computer lab will help you access and use the new licensing system to apply for your hunting license and establish an email account.
Other topics to be covered in the informational meeting include the landowner preference program, changes to either-sex elk licenses, elk management, the upcoming five-year big game season structure, antler shed season and a future generations bill that involves proposed fee increases.
LEGO Club
Kids ages 6-12 are invited to bring your imaginations — LEGOs are provided — this Saturday, March 10, from 11 a.m. to noon for the free LEGO Club.
Tween gaming
Free gaming for those in the fourth through eighth grades is next Monday, March 12, from 4 to 5 p.m. Enjoy Xbox 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks.
Teen gaming
Free teen gaming happens on Tuesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for teens in the seventh through 12th grades. Enjoy Xbox 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks.
Book club for adults
Our free book club for adults meets the second Tuesday of each month from 2 to 3 p.m. to discuss alternating fiction and nonfiction titles. On March 13, we will discuss “The Stars Are Fire” by Anita Shreve. Stop by to pick up a copy. No registration is required.
Teen writers group with special guest
Join us next Wednesday, March 14, from 4 to 5 p.m. for our free teen writers meeting for seventh- through 12th-graders. This group’s interests include stories, poetry, graphic novels and fan fiction. We will host local author Mariko Tatsumoto, author of “Ayumi’s Violin,” “Accidental Samurai Spy” and “Gutless.” You don’t have to be a regular member of this group to attend this special session.
Computer/technology classes
Join us on Thursdays from 1 to 2 p.m. for free sessions to learn a technology skill or application.
Today, March 8, during the session on Microsoft Word-Intermediate, you will explore tools that make working on long documents easier.
On March 15, you will learn the basics of Facebook and how it can be an effective social media tool.
The March 22 session will focus on Learning Express Library, a comprehensive, interactive online learning platform that can be used to help students and other learners succeed. This is a highly useful database to improve computer skills or receive training relevant to almost any job or responsibility.
Tech sessions
Drop in with your technology questions on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 2 to 4 p.m.
Adult education
Our PALS program — Pagosa Adult Learning Services — takes place three days a week: Mondays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. plus Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Come to your library to get help with high school equivalency, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more.
Family storytimes
Every Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10 a.m., join us for free great stories, fun songs and plenty of reasons to get up and move. This is an excellent way for kids of all ages to have fun while building the skills they need to become independent readers.
Please note that both storytimes are now open to babies, toddlers and youngsters of all ages to make it easier for parents to attend with their children depending on their busy schedules rather than the age of their little ones.
Activities calendars
To be sure you don’t miss any of the free activities available to you and your families at your library, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. There are three versions — kids, tweens/teens and adults.
How-to and self help
“Listen Up or Lose Out” by Robert Bolton and Dorothy Grover Bolton describes ways to avoid miscommunication, improve relationships and get more done faster. “Mommy Burnout” by Dr. Sheryl Ziegler offers tips on how to reclaim your life and raise healthier children in the process.
Other nonfiction
“The Bible Book: Big Ideas Simply Explained” is a DK guide to the stories, events and teachings of the Old Testament and New Testament. “Educated” by Tara Westover is the memoir of a woman devoted to educating herself after starting life in a minimalist survivalist family. “Sign My Name to Freedom” by Betty Reid Soskin looks at American history from the viewpoint of a black woman born in 1921.
DVDs
“The Roosevelts: An Intimate History” is a Ken Burns film. “Scientific Secrets for Raising Kids Who Thrive” contains 24 lectures by an associate professor of psychology. “Raising Emotionally and Socially Healthy Kids” contains 12 lectures by a clinical psychologist. “Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution” is a feature length documentary about the Black Panther Party. “To Sir, with Love” stars Sidney Poitier as a teacher in London’s tough East End.
Novels
“A Game of Thrones” by George R.R. Martin is book one in a new epic fantasy series called A Song of Ice and Fire. “Girl Unknown” by Karen Perry focuses on the effects on a family when a student claims to be the father’s daughter. “Rosie Colored Glasses” by Brianna Wolfson tells of the effects on a daughter after the divorce of her very different parents. “Munich” by Robert Harris is set in pre-World War II.
Mysteries and suspense
“Death of an Honest Man” by M.C. Beaton is the latest in the Hamish Macbeth series set in Scotland. “Down the River unto the Sea” by Walter Mosley follows a NYPD investigator trying to clear his name. “Fifty Fifty” by James Patterson and Candice Fox is a thriller set in Australia. “The Glass Forest” by Cynthia Swanson is a suspense story about three women shedding light on a troubled family.
Large print
“Surprise Me” by Sophie Kinsella follows a couple who decide to bring surprises into their marriage. “Refuge Cove” by Janet Dailey is the second in the new Americana romance series set in Alaska. “Sisters Like Us” by Susan Mallery is a Mischief Bay novel.
Programmed Nooks
We have nine free Nooks and three free tablets programmed for your e-reading pleasure. The eight adult e-readers contain either fiction or nonfiction bestsellers. The four youth e-readers contain books for children, juniors and young adults.
Downloadable e-books
Current New York Times bestseller downloadable e-books are being added regularly to our free 3M Cloud Library. Access them by clicking on the 3M Cloud Library icon on the home page of our website. While there, browse through a multitude of other adult, juvenile and children’s books, both bestsellers and classics in many genres.
Downloadable films
For your viewing pleasure, we offer IndieFlix, a free streaming movie service that gives you unlimited access to more than 7,500 award-winning and popular independent shorts, feature films and documentaries from more than 50 countries — on your device, PC or Mac, with no apps needed.
Access IndieFlix through the Downloadable Content icon on the library’s website. Use “Quick Pick,” the discovery tool that lets you sample movies like you would music.
Thanks for our donors
For books and materials this week, we thank Jeff Versaw and our anonymous donors.
Quotable quote
Recent research has determined that money can indeed buy happiness — if you know how to use it. People who spend more of their money on the activities and causes that are important to them express more satisfaction with their lives. The biggest boost comes from spending money on others, especially those close to you. Any degree of generosity will increase your joy, but “the closer you are to the recipient, the happier you’ll be.” — Michael Newton, professor of business administration at Harvard Business School.
Website
For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at http://pagosa.colibraries.org/.
Follow these topics: Library, Library News, Lifestyle, Top Stories, Updates