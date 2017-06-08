Parade applications available now

By John Duvall

Special to The SUN

It’s not too early to complete an application to participate in this year’s Fourth of July parade. Organizations, families and individuals are welcome and are urged to apply now.

Having a family reunion? Why not walk, march or ride in this year’s parade? And, what could be more American than you and your Harley buddies firing up those Hogs and kicking up the pulse rate of the 5,000 parade onlookers as you roar down the parade route? What about you Corvette guys? You’re not going to sit this one out, are you? Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, animal lovers and champion skiers — everyone’s welcome to make this a great parade. Got a classic car you’re proud of? Let’s see it in the parade. How about your neighborhood ATV or canoe groups? Show us your spirit and your smiles.

There is no fee to participate. Just get an application, fill it out and drop it off. Once your application has been filled out and turned in, you’ll be contacted with all the information you need to be an important part of Pagosa’s Fourth of July parade.

Printed applications are available at the Pagosa Springs Area Chamber of Commerce office in the Pagosa Springs Visitor Center. Or, go online to The Pagosa Springs SUN’s website (www.PagosaSUN.com) and download the application. It’s a simple, one-page application with instructions on where you can drop it off once it’s completed.

Pagosa’s Fourth of July parade is sponsored by the Pagosa Springs Rotary Club in cooperation with the Town of Pagosa Springs, the Chamber and Archuleta County, plus, many other local organizations and individuals.

