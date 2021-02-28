Panel selecting independent investigators to examine Judicial Branch conduct chosen

By Jon Sarché

Colorado Judicial Department

The Colorado Supreme Court recently announced that it invited the state’s other government branches to initiate a public solicitation process and select external investigators who will independently examine allegations of sexual harassment and gender discrimination within the Judicial Branch, and of claims that a training services contract was awarded improperly to a former senior administrator.

The governor’s office, attorney general’s office, and General Assembly have selected the following representatives, who will work together to select investigators:

• Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Pete Lee.

• House Judiciary Committee Vice Chair Kerry Tipper.

• Rep. Adrienne Benavidez.

• Sen. Bob Gardner.

• Rep. Terri Carver.

• Jacki Cooper Melmed (chief legal counsel for Gov. Jared Polis).

• Kara Veitch (executive director of the Department of Personnel and Administration in the Executive Branch).

• Maritza Dominguez Braswell (deputy attorney general overseeing the Civil Litigation and Employment Law section at the Department of Law).

The supreme court will make public the results and recommendations of the independent investigations, including steps for procedural improvement to ensure accountability, fairness and transparency throughout Colorado’s Judicial Branch.