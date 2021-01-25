Pamela Flowers promoted to director of development services for Archuleta County

Archuleta County

Scott Wall, Archuleta County administrator, announced last week the promotion of Pamela Flowers to the position of director of development services for Archuleta County.

Flowers came to Arch-uleta County in November of 2019 after more than 30 years working with the Air Force both in and out of uniform. She culminated her military career working as an inspector general at Buckley Air Force Base in Denver.

Flowers and her family chose the simpler life offered by Archuleta County after her well-earned retirement from the Federal Civil Service, joining the Development Services Department as the code enforcement officer. Flowers was quickly promoted to planner the following summer, and after the sudden departure of the prior director, Brad Callender, she was asked to step in as interim director at the end of October 2020.

She enthusiastically embraced this new role, seamlessly moving the department forward while working hard to support the citizens of Archuleta County on a daily basis.

In her entire time working in Archuleta County, Flowers has demonstrated that she has a clear head, is an effective leader and shows a proven ability to make sound decisions. We are very excited at the direction she wants to take the Development Services Department and look forward to the positive impact she will make on our community for years to come.