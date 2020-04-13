Pagosa’s Past: School days, school days

By John M. Motter

PREVIEW Columnist

My latest reflection on history is that not much has changed more over the years of my life than the public schools. Nowadays, we take for granted that our county school system will take care of educating our youth. Not so many years ago, each little valley in our county had its own school system complete with a school board and taxing mechanism. How many of you remember this song?

Nothing to do, Nellie darling?

Nothing to do, you say?

Let’s take a trip on memory’s ship

Back to the bygone days.

Sail to the old village school- house.

Look in there and see, there’s you and there’s me

A couple of kids once more.

School days, school days

Dear old golden rule days

Readin’ and ‘riten’ and ‘rithmetic

Taught to the tune of the hickory stick

You were my queen in calico

I was your bashful barefoot beau

And you wrote on my slate, “I love you, Joe”

When we were a couple of kids.

I started school in Oregon in 1940 and during the fourth and fifth grades had the privilege of attending a two-room country school with eight grades in one room and the teacher’s residence in the other room. When I was good, I had the privilege of holding the flag while the teacher led us in the flag salute. How many of us remember that?

I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America

And to the republic for which it stands,

One nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.

More next week on old time schools and school districts in Archuleta County.

